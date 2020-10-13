1/1
Chrissandra M. Wilcox
1963 - 2020
Chrissandra M. Wilcox

passed away Saturday Oct. 10, 2020 after a courageous five-year battle with cancer. Chris was born April 2, 1963 to Ronald and Marilyn (McAdow) Butler. She was a life resident of East Canton and a 1981 graduate of East Canton High School. She was faithful to God and her church, Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church. She loved working at the Stark County District Library where she earned her 20-year pin. Chris met many amazing workers who quickly became close friends.

She is survived by her husband, Jim Wilcox, who was the only man she ever dated. They were married 39 years and together raised two children, Matthew (Cassie) Wilcox and Kelsey (Michael) Furlong; they were blessed with four grandchildren, Brylee, Elliana, Kolton and Jaxon; her mother, Marilyn Reed; two brothers, Ray (Vicki) Butler and Dale (Dawn) Butler; two brothers and one sister from her extended family; father in-law, James Wilcox; sister-in-law, Julie (Kenny Rennie) Wilcox; brothers-in-law, Todd Wilcox, Chris (Michelle) Wilcox and Lance (Tara) Wilcox; many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her grandparents; her father, Ronald Butler; stepfather, Cecil Reed; mother-in-law, Charlotte Wilcox; sister-in-law, Terri Jo. The family would like to send a huge thank you to Dr. Trehan, Dr Chang and their team, as well to the hospice team, nurse, Kathy and nurses aid Brenna. These amazing people took care of Chris with a tremendous amount of love, and for that we will always be grateful.

I have fought the good fight

I have finished the race

I have kept the faith

2 Timothy 4:7

In lieu of flowers please donate to a charity of your choice or to Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church. In keeping with Chris's wishes there will be no services. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.

Sanders

330-488-0222

Published in The Repository on Oct. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
