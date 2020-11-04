David Aslanides
69, of Bolivar, passed away in the Community Hospice Truman House on Sunday morning, November 1, 2020. Born January 18, 1951 in Allentown, Pennsylvania, he was the son of Dorothea E. (Scherer) Aslanides of Bolivar and the late Abraham Aslanides.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 5 to 7 pm in the Geib Funeral Center at Dover. A funeral service will be held Thursday, November 5, 2020 beginning at 11 AM in the Geib Funeral Center with Pastor Cecil Thayer officiating.
Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and view a complete obituary by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com
