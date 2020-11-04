1/1
David Aslanides
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Aslanides

69, of Bolivar, passed away in the Community Hospice Truman House on Sunday morning, November 1, 2020. Born January 18, 1951 in Allentown, Pennsylvania, he was the son of Dorothea E. (Scherer) Aslanides of Bolivar and the late Abraham Aslanides.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 5 to 7 pm in the Geib Funeral Center at Dover. A funeral service will be held Thursday, November 5, 2020 beginning at 11 AM in the Geib Funeral Center with Pastor Cecil Thayer officiating.

Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and view a complete obituary by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Geib Funeral Center & Crematory
Send Flowers
NOV
5
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Geib Funeral Center & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Geib Funeral Center & Crematory
5600 N Wooster Avenue
Dover, OH 44622
(330) 343-5506
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Geib Funeral Center & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved