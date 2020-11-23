David KrachAge 72, of Canton passed away at his residence Saturday, November 21, 2020. He was born on October 23, 1948 to Frederick and Eunice (Knepper) Krach. He was a graduate of McKinley High School and was a veteran of the US Army. David worked for Canton City Schools as a Custodian and retired in 2009. David was an avid storyteller and loved being with his entire family.David is preceded in death by his wife, Catherine in 2009; sister, Florence; brothers, Fred and Steve; brother-in-law, Les; and son, Scott. He is survived by children, David Jr. (Brigette), and Trisha; stepdaughter, Joanne; sisters, Karen (Robert) and Jean Ann; eight grandchildren; eight great grandchildren.Calling hours will be Wednesday, November 25 from 11-12 p.m. at the Arnold Funeral Home at 1517 Market Ave N. Funeral services will be at 12 p.m.. Masks and social distancing will be required for those in attendance. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home.Arnold-Canton330-456-7291