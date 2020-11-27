1/
David L. Geisberger
David L.

Geisberger

Calling hours will be Saturday, Nov. 28 from 2-4 p.m at the Reed Funeral Home NORTH CANTON Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW. Mask and social distancing guidelines will be in place. Funeral services will be held graveside at Moultrie Cemetery 23577 St. Route 172, (Moultrie) Minerva, Ohio 44657 on Sunday, November 29 at 1:30 p.m. with burial to immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Those wishing to share online condolences may visit www.reedfuneralhome.com

Reed Funeral Home,

330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
NOV
28
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Moultrie Cemetery
