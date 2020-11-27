David L.
Geisberger
Calling hours will be Saturday, Nov. 28 from 2-4 p.m at the Reed Funeral Home NORTH CANTON Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW. Mask and social distancing guidelines will be in place. Funeral services will be held graveside at Moultrie Cemetery 23577 St. Route 172, (Moultrie) Minerva, Ohio 44657 on Sunday, November 29 at 1:30 p.m. with burial to immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
. Those wishing to share online condolences may visit www.reedfuneralhome.com
Reed Funeral Home,
330-477-6721