Diana Lynn Cook



The family of Diana Lynn Cook, who passed away on April 16, 2020, would like friends and family to know that a memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 1 PM at the Deckman-Bartley Funeral Home, 434 West Main Street, Malvern, OH, with Rev. Wallace Anderson officiating.



Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., at the Deckman-Bartley Funeral Home. All of the current social distancing and building occupancy rules will be observed. Face masks will be available for those who desire them.



Deckman-Bartley



330-863-0441



