DIANA LYNN COOK
1945 - 2020
Diana Lynn Cook

The family of Diana Lynn Cook, who passed away on April 16, 2020, would like friends and family to know that a memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 1 PM at the Deckman-Bartley Funeral Home, 434 West Main Street, Malvern, OH, with Rev. Wallace Anderson officiating.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., at the Deckman-Bartley Funeral Home. All of the current social distancing and building occupancy rules will be observed. Face masks will be available for those who desire them.

Deckman-Bartley

330-863-0441

Published in The Repository on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Deckman-Bartley Funeral Home
JUN
27
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Deckman-Bartley Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Deckman-Bartley Funeral Home - Malvern
434 West Main Street
Malvern, OH 44644
(330) 863-0441
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 24, 2020
June 22, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Andrew And Nichole Wade
Family
April 20, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of your family's loss. I was fortunate to have been an aide to your Mom. She was so looking forward to being able to get back into her truck and go. She had a great can do it spirit. She will always be in your heart.
Sabra Lucas
Acquaintance
April 18, 2020
We miss n love you so much. So much we wanted to tell you and now we can't R.I.P mom
Mary Short
Family
April 18, 2020
Will miss going to Midvale races with you.
Mary Short
Family
April 18, 2020
Love you
Tracy Cook
Son
April 18, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
pam Bartlett
Sister
April 17, 2020
Prayers for all the family I seen this beautiful woman one time sorry for the family's loss Mary diamond and Autumn Mansfield
Mary Mansfield
Friend
April 17, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Sending prayers for the family.
Michelle Miller
Friend
April 17, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Diana was a wonderful client. She loved her family so very much.. GOD BLESS
Betsy Patterson
Friend
April 18, 2020
April 17, 2020
Love All Of You .So Sorry For Your Lost ..We Know It Is Not Easy .But We Are There With You In Our Hearts.
Andrew & Nichole Wade
Family
April 17, 2020
Love you mom you were the best you gave us everything we ever needed and raised me and terry toby tammy by yourself we love you forever and miss you so much rest in heaven love your son tracy
Tracy Cook
Son
April 17, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Tim Likens
April 17, 2020
Im so sorry to hear of your passing. You were always so nice to my family. My prayers go out to all my cousins!!!
Jessica Balutowski
Family
April 17, 2020
Toby feel our virtual hug as we both go thru these tough times laying our mothers to rest. Mom passed Monday.
They are in a better place. Praying for you and your families. Take Csre Stay safe my friend.
Roland # Julie Williams
Friend
April 17, 2020
A dear and loving soul. A blessing and comfort to all She knew.
Darrell McIntyre
Brother
April 17, 2020
My prayers and thoughts are with the family at this time . I miss each and every one of you .
Bethany McIntyre
Family
