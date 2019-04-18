Elizabeth Longshore 1940-2019



79, passed away on April 12, 2019, following an extended illness. She was born in LaGrange, Ga. on February 4, 1940 to Enoch and Lucille (Blunt) Ross. Elizabeth graduated from Washington High School, Class of 58 and she retired from Affinity Hospital in 2007. She was dedicated to her family and loved to cook. She was a real social butterfly and was well known for her candor.



She is survived by her children, Evelyn (Rodger) Spicer, Cassandra (David) Evans, LaNez Longshore, Aaron (Lenore) Longshore and Alexander Longshore; eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Lucy (Erskine) Clifford, Josephine Dixon, Darlene (Steve) Hurd, Tommy (Valita) Ross and Jeffrey Rowland. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Amos Longshore; sisters, Helen Marie Ross and Mary Lou Mumford; granddaughter,Ceyontea Spicer; and great-granddaughter, Eyllyza LaChae.



Family and friends may gather at the Paquelet Funeral Home on Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. with a Home Going Celebration to be held at 12 p.m. in the funeral home, Rev. Gaylin Johnson, officiating. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com



