Esther Isabell Daniels
96, passed away on October 15, 2020. She was born July 23, 1924, third daughter of William Frederick and Esther Augusta Stecher (Pahlau). She was a caring loving and devoted mother and homemaker residing in Canton her entire life. She was a member of Canton McKinley Class of 1942 and in the early 40's and through the 50's worked part time at Phillips Nut and Taffy Shop in the by gone Arcade Market of downtown Canton. She was a life long member of First Lutheran Church who's various members and lay staff remained unwavering in their faithful support of her with prayer, gifts, cards and visits till the end. Special thanks and Gods richest blessings to them all. Their selfless ministry of God's love and works of kindness was the way Christ intended for His church to truly function.
Esther was preceded in death by her parents, daughter of seven years Debra Lynn (1969), husband of 39 years Walter A. Daniels (1986), sisters, Anna (Herman) Culler, Mary (Robert) Breen and brother William F. Stecher, Jr. She is survived by her son, Donald of Canton and several nephews, Gary Breen of Canton, Tim (Cathy) Calvert of Cambridge, Ohio, Thomas (Madonna) Stecher of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Rodney (Lara) Stecher of Fredericksburg, Virginia, Greg Daniels of Canton and a niece, Monica. A special thanks to the staff of St. Luke Lutheran Community for the care and love given to Esther during her 14 months there.
Family and friends may call Monday from 10:30 – 11 a.m. at First Lutheran Church followed by a service at 11 a.m. with Lay Minister Ken Reinoel officiating. Burial will be in North Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the First Lutheran Church. Condolences may be made to:
www.lamiellfuneral home.com
(Lamiell 330-456-7375)