Gilbert E. SmithAge 86 of Canton died Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in his home. Born May 30, 1934 in Detroit, Mich. to the late Frederick A. and Alice G. (Woodward) Smith. He was a Canton area resident since 1977 and a U.S. Navy Korean War veteran. Gilbert retired from J&L Steel in 1995 with 40 years of service. He was a member of Whipple Ave Baptist Church where he had formerly served as an usher and deacon.Preceded in death by his wife, Betty Smith in 2018; stepfather, George E. Smith; three sisters. He is survived by three children and spouses, Frederick R. and Carol Smith, Pamela Tolin, Kimberly and David Minor; eight grandchildren; seven great grandchildren.Funeral services will be Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on South Cleveland Ave with Pastor John L. Moosey officiating. Interment in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to the service on Monday from 10 – 11 a.m.Kreighbaum-Sanders330-484-2525