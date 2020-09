Gladys Ruth DeOrio (Evans)Graveside Service will be held at Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens (Frank Rd) on September 12, 2020, Saturday at 10:00 a.m. with Chaplain Kathleen Krause officiating. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.Reed Funeral Home330-477-6721