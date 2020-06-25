James Arthur Sturznickel Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Arthur Sturznickel Jr.

Private family services will be Friday 11 a.m. in Greenwood Christian Church with Pastor Tony Amerine officiating. Interment will be in North Lawn Cemetery. The funeral service will be live streamed on the Arnold Funeral Home Facebook page.

Arnold-Canton

330-456-7291

www.arnoldfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Service
11:00 AM
Greenwood Christian Church The funeral service will be live streamed on the Arnold Funeral Home Facebook page.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Arnold Funeral Home
1517 North Market Ave.
Canton, OH 44714
(330) 456-7291
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved