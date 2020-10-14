1/1
John C. Dunlap
1935 - 2020
John C. Dunlap

Age 84, of Minerva, died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 in Aultman Hospital. He was born Dec. 18, 1935 in Holloway, Ohio to Leslie and Mildred (Clemens) Dunlap. He retired from TimkenSteel - Gambrinus Roller Plant after 30 years of service, where he was a supervisor. He is a graduate of Holloway High School and is a US Army Veteran. He is a life member of Augusta Lodge #504 F&AM and a former member of the Edgewater Golf Club and a member of the Edgewater Hall of Fame. He was an avid sportsman and golfer.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Emily (Wilson) Dunlap whom he married Sept. 4, 1957; two sons, Terry (Lisa) Dunlap of Minerva, Christopher (Julie Anna) Dunlap of Newton Falls; daughter, Sheri Morckel of Canton; seven grandchildren, Josh (Julie) Morckel, Toni (Eric) Troyer, John H. (Heather) Dunlap, Leslie Kay (Andrew) Burman, Connor, Liam and Aiden Dunlap; eight great-grandchildren, Madelyn, Isaak and Noah Morckel, Kellen and Grady Troyer, Julie Marie and Lena Dunlap, Ruby Burman. He is preceded in death by nine brothers and sisters and a great-granddaughter, Willow Irene Burman.

A private family service was held at the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva. Burial was in East Lawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com

Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, 330-868-4900

Published in The Repository on Oct. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, Inc.
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4900
