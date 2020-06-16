John E. Schuette
1950 - 2020
John E. Schuette

69, of Massillon, went home to be with the Lord, on June 13, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer. He was born on October 28, 1950 in Chicago, Illinois, to the late John and Helen (Sullivan) Schuette. He proudly served his country in the United States Army and saw the end of the Cold War. John worked at the Stark County District Library as the supervisor of maintenance and retired after 10 years of service. He was also a long time member of Massillon Baptist Temple.

John will be deeply missed by his wife Blanche (Watkins) Schuette; step-children Brian Solinger, Christine (Greg) Howell and Tracy (Miguel) Riccio; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

The family will have a private graveside service at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery where full military honors will be rendered. The family would also like to give special thanks to Aultman Compassionate Care for their kind hearts and helping hands during John's stay. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Massillon Baptist College, 1219 Overlook Ave SW, Massillon, OH 44647.

Published in The Repository on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
