Judith "Judy" A. CarsonAge 80, of Minerva, passed away unexpectedly on Wed. Sept. 16, 2020. She was born Oct. 6, 1939 in Cambridge to the late Leonard "Earl" and Glenna (Morrow) Long. She was a 1957 graduate of Carrollton High School and was a Minerva resident for 60 years. She was a member of the Minerva First Presbyterian Church and retired from Aultman Hospital after 32 years of service.She is preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, Oscar Carson Sr. in 1995, daughter, Kellie Hayes in 2015, sister, Shirley Frenier in 1965 and a grandson, Richard Sharp III in 1990. She is survived by her children, Jennifer (Mark) Snider of Statesville, NC, Connie Brewer of East Rochester, Oscar (Carol) Carson Jr. of East Canton, Marian (Dan) Locke of Hartville, Billie (Joe) Nimz of Minerva, 12 grandchildren, Dylan Drews, Lyndsay (Elizabeth) Drews, Brook (Kaitlin) Cannon, Brady Cannon, Jesse (Tiffany) Clark, Amanda (Walt) Blackburn, Scott Carson, Tim (Helen) Locke, Tricia Locke, Ted (Margaret) Locke, Lori (Donald) Miller and Becky (Mike) Scholles, 9 great grandchildren, sister-in-law, Myrl Everett, 2 nephews, David Frenier of Anchorage, AK, Douglas Frenier of Chesapeake, VA, Susan O'Neal of Argyle, TX, Sharon Everson of Lubbock, TX and her beloved furbaby, Sammy.Funeral services will be Monday at 11:00 am in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Chaplain Larry Karlen officiating. Burial will be in Liberty Cemetery. Calling hours will be Sunday 6-8 pm in the funeral home. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at:Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, 330-868-4900