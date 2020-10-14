1/1
KENNETH L. WHEELER
{ "" }
Kenneth L.

Wheeler

age 79, of Canton, passed away October 7, 2020. Veteran of the Korean war, 101st airborne and owner of The Exterminator Pest Control.

A graveside service will be held at 5 p.m. on Friday at Eden Church Cemetery, 4437 Richville Drive S.W. A time of fellowship and remembrance will be held immediately following at Canton Community Church, 3500 Sherman Church Ave. S.W. Flowers tributes may also be sent to Canton Community Church. Full obituary may be viewed at:

www.reedfuneralhome.com

Reed Funeral Home,

330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Memorial Gathering
Canton Community Church
OCT
16
Graveside service
05:00 PM
Eden Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
