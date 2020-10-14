Kenneth L.Wheelerage 79, of Canton, passed away October 7, 2020. Veteran of the Korean war, 101st airborne and owner of The Exterminator Pest Control.A graveside service will be held at 5 p.m. on Friday at Eden Church Cemetery, 4437 Richville Drive S.W. A time of fellowship and remembrance will be held immediately following at Canton Community Church, 3500 Sherman Church Ave. S.W. Flowers tributes may also be sent to Canton Community Church. Full obituary may be viewed at:Reed Funeral Home,330-477-6721