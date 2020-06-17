Bill, sorry to see of your moms passing. Thoughts and prayers are with you at this time.
Marcella Maxine Daniluk
August 12, 1932-June 13, 2020
87, of Canton, passed away on June 13, 2020. She was born on August 12, 1932 to Lloyd and Edith Troxell in Blandburg, Pa. She was one of ten children. Maxine graduated from Reade High School in 1950 at the age of 17 and moved to Canton, Ohio. She married the love of her life, Paul E. Daniluk in 1951. They were married for 66 years and had seven children together. Maxine stayed home and raised the seven children. She was a devoted wife and mother who volunteered with the schools and Girl Scouts. She went on to work for the Perry Local School District as a cook at T.C. Knapp grade school. She retired from the school. Maxine and Paul loved their family and grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed golfing, playing cards, gambling and most of all reading books. Maxine was a member of Reedurban Presbyterian Church. She was also a member of the Elk's Club and the Eagle's Club. She loved people and life and always had a smiling face. She loved to laugh and had a great sense of humor.
Maxine was preceded in death by her husband, Paul E. Daniluk; her daughter, Cynthia Scarpino; son, Douglas Daniluk; son-in-law, Bruce Coy; parents, Lloyd and Edith Troxell; four brothers, Lemuel, Jack, Jim and Bob and four sisters, Louise Warren, Kitty Pasquale, Miriam Gray and Sally Niemeirer.
She is survived by her son-in-law, Samuel Scarpino (Cynthia); children, Debbie Daniluk, Paul L. Daniluk, Susan Larke (Jerry), Jody Baldwin (George) and Bill Daniluk; daughter-in-law, Brenda Daniluk (Douglas); brother, Dick Troxell; 17 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and special friends.
Calling hours will be Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. Social distancing restrictions will be enforced. A Christian Drive-In service (Social distance in your car and listen to the service on the radio) will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Reedurban Presbyterian Church, 1145 Perry Dr. NW Canton, OH 44708, with Pastor Michael Baker officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hills Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Reedurban Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
August 12, 1932-June 13, 2020
87, of Canton, passed away on June 13, 2020. She was born on August 12, 1932 to Lloyd and Edith Troxell in Blandburg, Pa. She was one of ten children. Maxine graduated from Reade High School in 1950 at the age of 17 and moved to Canton, Ohio. She married the love of her life, Paul E. Daniluk in 1951. They were married for 66 years and had seven children together. Maxine stayed home and raised the seven children. She was a devoted wife and mother who volunteered with the schools and Girl Scouts. She went on to work for the Perry Local School District as a cook at T.C. Knapp grade school. She retired from the school. Maxine and Paul loved their family and grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed golfing, playing cards, gambling and most of all reading books. Maxine was a member of Reedurban Presbyterian Church. She was also a member of the Elk's Club and the Eagle's Club. She loved people and life and always had a smiling face. She loved to laugh and had a great sense of humor.
Maxine was preceded in death by her husband, Paul E. Daniluk; her daughter, Cynthia Scarpino; son, Douglas Daniluk; son-in-law, Bruce Coy; parents, Lloyd and Edith Troxell; four brothers, Lemuel, Jack, Jim and Bob and four sisters, Louise Warren, Kitty Pasquale, Miriam Gray and Sally Niemeirer.
She is survived by her son-in-law, Samuel Scarpino (Cynthia); children, Debbie Daniluk, Paul L. Daniluk, Susan Larke (Jerry), Jody Baldwin (George) and Bill Daniluk; daughter-in-law, Brenda Daniluk (Douglas); brother, Dick Troxell; 17 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and special friends.
Calling hours will be Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. Social distancing restrictions will be enforced. A Christian Drive-In service (Social distance in your car and listen to the service on the radio) will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Reedurban Presbyterian Church, 1145 Perry Dr. NW Canton, OH 44708, with Pastor Michael Baker officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hills Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Reedurban Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 17, 2020.