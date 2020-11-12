Marjorie M. Miller



94, of Canton passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband, Delbert and brother, Todd Blanc. Marjorie is survived by her two sons, Thomas (Patricia) Miller and Bruce Miller; three grandchildren; brother, Dennis (Barbara) Blanc and sister, Pauline "Polly" Caley.



Private services are entrusted with the Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel. Burial at North Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to First Christian Church, 6900 Market Ave. N., Canton, Ohio 44721. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome. com to read more about Marjorie's life.



Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721



