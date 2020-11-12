1/
Marjorie M. Miller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marjorie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marjorie M. Miller

94, of Canton passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband, Delbert and brother, Todd Blanc. Marjorie is survived by her two sons, Thomas (Patricia) Miller and Bruce Miller; three grandchildren; brother, Dennis (Barbara) Blanc and sister, Pauline "Polly" Caley.

Private services are entrusted with the Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel. Burial at North Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to First Christian Church, 6900 Market Ave. N., Canton, Ohio 44721. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome. com to read more about Marjorie's life.

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved