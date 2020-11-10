Mary C. Snyder (Dimos) (Shepherd)
age 81, of Jackson Township, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020. She was born July 21, 1939 to Frank and Sophia Dimos. Growing up one of seven siblings in East Canton, Mary learned the importance of family, celebrating her heritage, working hard, and having zest for life. She graduated from Timken High School and started managing the family grocery store. Her dedication to raising her children led her to working her way up from entry level positions in retail and banking to management roles in both to support her family.
She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, stepmother, grandmother, sister and friend who had unconditional love for everyone equally. Mary's family meant everything to her and she had a special way of making each person around her feel central and important. She was at every event with a smile on her face and a friendly glow. With her husband Guy B. Snyder, she enjoyed traveling in their motor home, photography, gardening and any and all chocolate. She was a great listener and story-teller that kept the family history and traditions alive and present in daily life. She was famous for her Greek lemon soup and her pies. She will be missed greatly by all that knew her. She is survived by her husband of 20 years, Guy, who cared deeply for her; her family, children, step-children and grandchildren; and brother, George Dimos.
A private service will be held at the family's preference. Donations may also be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Condolences to the family may be made at: www.heitger.com
Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory -
Jackson Chapel, 330-830-0148