1/1
Mary C. Snyder
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary C. Snyder (Dimos) (Shepherd)

age 81, of Jackson Township, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020. She was born July 21, 1939 to Frank and Sophia Dimos. Growing up one of seven siblings in East Canton, Mary learned the importance of family, celebrating her heritage, working hard, and having zest for life. She graduated from Timken High School and started managing the family grocery store. Her dedication to raising her children led her to working her way up from entry level positions in retail and banking to management roles in both to support her family.

She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, stepmother, grandmother, sister and friend who had unconditional love for everyone equally. Mary's family meant everything to her and she had a special way of making each person around her feel central and important. She was at every event with a smile on her face and a friendly glow. With her husband Guy B. Snyder, she enjoyed traveling in their motor home, photography, gardening and any and all chocolate. She was a great listener and story-teller that kept the family history and traditions alive and present in daily life. She was famous for her Greek lemon soup and her pies. She will be missed greatly by all that knew her. She is survived by her husband of 20 years, Guy, who cared deeply for her; her family, children, step-children and grandchildren; and brother, George Dimos.

A private service will be held at the family's preference. Donations may also be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences to the family may be made at:

www.heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory -

Jackson Chapel, 330-830-0148

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heitger Funeral Service Jackson Chapel
5850 Wales Avenue Northwest
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 830-0148
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heitger Funeral Service Jackson Chapel Jackson Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Heitger Funeral Service Jackson Chapel Jackson Chapel
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved