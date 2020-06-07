Mildred E. "Midge" Wallace
Mildred E. "Midge" Wallace

Services will be held Monday at 11 a.m. in the Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home. Friends may call Sunday (today) 2-4 p.m. Please observe social distancing.

Gordon (330) 456-4766

Published in The Repository on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
7
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home
JUN
8
Service
11:00 AM
Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home
1803 Cleveland Avenue NW
Canton, OH 44709
(330) 456-4766
