Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Mildred's life story with friends and family

Share Mildred's life story with friends and family

Mildred E. "Midge" Wallace



Services will be held Monday at 11 a.m. in the Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home. Friends may call Sunday (today) 2-4 p.m. Please observe social distancing.



Gordon (330) 456-4766



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store