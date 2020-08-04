Or Copy this URL to Share

With social distancing guidelines in place the family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, OH 44710 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a graveside service to follow at 12 p.m. at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens, 7920 Frank Ave. NW North Canton, OH 44718 with Amy Downard Funeral Celebrant. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to The Wilderness Center, 9877 Alabama Ave. SW Wilmot, OH 44689. Please visit



Reed Funeral Home



Canton Chapel



330-477-6721

