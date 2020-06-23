Nancy J. Anders
age 81, of North Canton passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Born May 18, 1939 in Chicago, Ill; she was the daughter of the late Kurt and Caroline (Ferguson) Nelson. Nancy was a retired nurse. She was a member of the Trinity United Church of Christ in Canton.
She is survived by her children, Laura (Kenny) Lyons and Joseph (Julie) Anders; grandchildren, Alex (Melissa) Lyons, Josephine Lyons, Rebekah Tetzloff, Emily Tetzloff, Bri Anders, and Calvin Anders; one great-grandchild, Ella Lyons; brothers, Kenneth (Patricia) Nelson, Paul (Marge) Nelson, Donald (Julie) Nelson, and David (Karen) Nelson. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Lee in 2015.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020, where friends will be received beginning at 10 a.m. until time of service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Bethany Nursing Home, 626 34th St NW, Canton, Ohio, 44709. Online condolences may be sent to www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com.
Stier Israel 330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on Jun. 23, 2020.