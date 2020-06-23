Nancy J. Anders
1939 - 2020
Nancy J. Anders

age 81, of North Canton passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Born May 18, 1939 in Chicago, Ill; she was the daughter of the late Kurt and Caroline (Ferguson) Nelson. Nancy was a retired nurse. She was a member of the Trinity United Church of Christ in Canton.

She is survived by her children, Laura (Kenny) Lyons and Joseph (Julie) Anders; grandchildren, Alex (Melissa) Lyons, Josephine Lyons, Rebekah Tetzloff, Emily Tetzloff, Bri Anders, and Calvin Anders; one great-grandchild, Ella Lyons; brothers, Kenneth (Patricia) Nelson, Paul (Marge) Nelson, Donald (Julie) Nelson, and David (Karen) Nelson. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Lee in 2015.

A Memorial Service will be held at the Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020, where friends will be received beginning at 10 a.m. until time of service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Bethany Nursing Home, 626 34th St NW, Canton, Ohio, 44709. Online condolences may be sent to www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com.

Stier Israel 330-875-1414

Published in The Repository on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
JUN
26
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
330-875-1414
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 22, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person who particpated in my SilverSneakers class and senior events at the Jackson YMCA, became a good friend and joined my church. She will be honored by her classmates with a plaque on the wall at the Y. We will miss her.
Sue McFarland
Friend
