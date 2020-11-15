Nancy L. Bosley



"Together Again"



age 85, of Navarre, OH, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020. She was born on March 8, 1935 in Canton, to the late Ernest and Lulabelle (Perot) Singer. Nancy was a member of Myers Church of Christ in Massillon.



She was a devoted caretaker to her son, Thomas, whom she dearly loved. In addition to her parents, Nancy is preceded in death by her husband, John Bosley, who passed away in 2016. Also preceding is her sister, Jean Miller. She is survived by her son, Thomas Bosley of Canton; nephew, Robert Weimer of Alexandria, VA; and dear friend, Cindy Slentz of Massillon.



There are no calling hours or services and burial will take place at a later date at Newman Creek Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.



