1/
Patricia J. Jaquay
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia J. Jaquay

Age 70, of Canton, passed away October 15, 2020. Born Sept. 29, 1950, in Canton, a daughter of the late Richard Class and Rose Gialluca. Patricia was a 1968 graduate of Lincoln High School.

Survived by her husband, Bruce Jaquay, with whom she shared life for 22 years; two daughters, Robyn (Scott) Joliat, and Wendy Brown (fiancé), Chad Eudy; two sisters Cathy (David) Ost, and Carol (Russ) Valentine; five grandchildren, Alexis, Noah, Ryley, Reese and Spencer; one great grandson, Baker; several nieces and nephews. Patty lived life for her family, known as Nana to all which was her greatest joy in life.

A Celebration of Life will be held Monday at 7 p.m. in the Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home. The family will also be celebrating the life of Robert DeLauney, who passed away Sun., Aug. 16, 2020. Condolences may be left at:

www.gordonfuneralhomes.com

Gordon (330)456-4766

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Celebration of Life
07:00 PM
Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home
1803 Cleveland Avenue NW
Canton, OH 44709
(330) 456-4766
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved