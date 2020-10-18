Patricia J. JaquayAge 70, of Canton, passed away October 15, 2020. Born Sept. 29, 1950, in Canton, a daughter of the late Richard Class and Rose Gialluca. Patricia was a 1968 graduate of Lincoln High School.Survived by her husband, Bruce Jaquay, with whom she shared life for 22 years; two daughters, Robyn (Scott) Joliat, and Wendy Brown (fiancé), Chad Eudy; two sisters Cathy (David) Ost, and Carol (Russ) Valentine; five grandchildren, Alexis, Noah, Ryley, Reese and Spencer; one great grandson, Baker; several nieces and nephews. Patty lived life for her family, known as Nana to all which was her greatest joy in life.A Celebration of Life will be held Monday at 7 p.m. in the Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home. The family will also be celebrating the life of Robert DeLauney, who passed away Sun., Aug. 16, 2020. Condolences may be left at:Gordon (330)456-4766