Patricia R. (Jenkins) Hunter
1938 - 2020
Patricia R. (Jenkins) Hunter

Was born on March 3, 1938, in Hamilton, Ohio to the late Marvin and Willa Bell Jenkins. She was a proud graduate of Hamilton Public Schools. She went on to attend Central State University where she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education. It was at Central State that she met her future husband William L. Hunter. Upon completion of college Pat and Bill married, and they relocated to Canton where they began their careers in education for the Canton City School District. Pat retired after 34 years of dedicated service. Although she retired from teaching, she continued tutoring young children in her home. She also volunteered at the Canton Urban League and Mercy Medical Center. Pat was an altruistic advocate to many people in the community with her acts of service, time, and wise counsel. Pat was a member of Faith United Christian Church where she served as Chair of the Trustee Ministry, a member of the Culinary Ministry, and a member of the Christian Women's Fellowship. She was also a proud Diamond member of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority-Stark County Alumnae Chapter in Canton, Ohio and a member of the Leila Green Alliance of Black School Educators.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William L. Hunter; daughters, Diedre and Kerri L. Hunter; sisters, Aletha Walker and Elaine Hudson. She leaves to cherish her memories, nieces, Christina Woods, Melanie Reed, Serlena Hudson and Shauneille Hudson; nephews, Lester Hudson, and Carlton Reed; special great niece and nephew, JoAnn (Chris) Gable and Nicholas Morris; Goddaughter, Margaret Ann Adams and Godson, Ernest Adams; dear friends, John Ramos (who was like a son), Nazamovia (Naz) Adams-Phillips, Nancy Tucker, Sandra L. Ingram and Elaine Morgan. She also leaves a host of other great nieces, great nephews and friends.

Due to Covid-19 a private graveside service will be held. Arrangements entrusted to Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the YMCA Canton, or Domestic Violence Project, Inc. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel

330-477-6721

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
