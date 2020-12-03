1/1
REBECCA J. SCHEETZ
1939 - 2020
Rebecca J. Scheetz

age 81, of Massillon, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Windsor Medical Center in North Canton. She was born September 27, 1939, daughter of the late John and Mary (Batusic) Sander. Rebecca was an active member of St. Barbara Catholic Church including RCIA team member for many years, National Council of Catholic Women. She enjoyed needle art and was a member of the Embroiderers' Guild of America. She was a 1960 graduate of Massillon City Hospital School of Nursing.

Rebecca married Robert J. Scheetz on Oct. 8, 1960, and he preceded her in death in 2002. She is survived by her sister; Roberta "Babs" Hankison of Saratoga Springs, NY, sons; David (Sonia) of Massillon, Greg (Kim) of Cuyahoga Falls, Doug (Kristine) of Louisville, daughter Deanna (Frank) Langer of North Canton, eleven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 1 P.M. St. Barbara Catholic Church, 2813 Lincoln Way W., Massillon, 44647 with Rev. Brian Cline, celebrant. The Mass will be live streamed on Facebook at Heitger Funeral Service. Calling hours will be held at the church prior to the funeral from 12 Noon to 1 P.M. Burial to follow the service at Brookfield Cemetery. Masks and social distancing will be required for all services. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Barbara Catholic Church. Condolences to the family may be made at:

www.heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory, 330-833-3248

Published in The Repository on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Calling hours
12:00 - 01:00 PM
St. Barbara Catholic Church
DEC
7
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
St. Barbara Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Heitger Funeral Services
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3248
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
December 3, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Heitger Funeral Services Massillon Chapel
