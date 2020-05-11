Robert W. Smith
age 91, of East Canton, passed away Saturday May 9, 2020 in St. Joseph Care Center. He was born January 12, 1929 in Akron, OH to the late Charles and Anna (Bernert) Smith. Bob was an East Canton resident most of his life and a 1947 graduate of East Canton High School. He was the owner/operator of the former Bob Smith's Services. He was a faithful member of St. Benedict Catholic Church. Bob served on the Board of Directors of St. Regis/Georgia Pacific Credit Union for 30 years and was a member of the Foltz Community Center.
Bob is preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Smith in 2017; one brother, Richard Smith; one great-grandson. He is survived by one daughter, Karen (Donald) Taylor; three sons, Robert F. (Jan) Smith, William C. (Diana) Smith and Dave E. (Linda) Smith; 12 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; two brothers, Charles Smith and Tom (Paula) Miller. The family would like to thank St. Joseph Care Center for their wonderful care.
A private family service will be in the Sanders Funeral Home in East Canton with burial in St. Louis Cemetery. A memorial mass will be scheduled for a future date. Memorial donations may be made to the Foltz Community Center. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.
Sanders
330-488-0222
Published in The Repository on May 11, 2020.