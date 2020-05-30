Ruth Ann Southerland- Reynoldsage 82, of Hartville, passed away on Thursday morning May 28, 2020 in the comfort of her home. She was born in Canton on December 24, 1937 to the late Chester and Clara (Grossenbacher) Machamer. Ruth worked at her family's market on Swamp St., Lawsons/Dairy Mart, the IGA and Giant Eagle. She retired just two years ago after 40 years of service. She loved her heritage of farming, was a fabulous cook and always had little surprises for the little ones.She is survived by her husband of 17 years, John "Dick" Reynolds; children: Sheila (Smokey) Stanley, Pam (Tim) Nichols, Joe (Judy) Southerland, Chester (Barb) Southerland, Lloyd (Michelle) Reynolds; 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; sister, Penny (Larry) Woods; uncle, George Grossenbacher. Preceded in death by first husband, Gene Southerland; and sister, Jean Machamer.A graveside service for family will be held Monday at Mount Peace Cemetery conducted by Justin Bean. Everyone can be part of the services by watching live on Monday at 11 AM at Arnold Funeral Homes Facebook.Arnold 330-877-9364