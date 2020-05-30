RUTH ANN SOUTHERLAND-REYNOLDS
1937 - 2020
Ruth Ann Southerland- Reynolds

age 82, of Hartville, passed away on Thursday morning May 28, 2020 in the comfort of her home. She was born in Canton on December 24, 1937 to the late Chester and Clara (Grossenbacher) Machamer. Ruth worked at her family's market on Swamp St., Lawsons/Dairy Mart, the IGA and Giant Eagle. She retired just two years ago after 40 years of service. She loved her heritage of farming, was a fabulous cook and always had little surprises for the little ones.

She is survived by her husband of 17 years, John "Dick" Reynolds; children: Sheila (Smokey) Stanley, Pam (Tim) Nichols, Joe (Judy) Southerland, Chester (Barb) Southerland, Lloyd (Michelle) Reynolds; 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; sister, Penny (Larry) Woods; uncle, George Grossenbacher. Preceded in death by first husband, Gene Southerland; and sister, Jean Machamer.

A graveside service for family will be held Monday at Mount Peace Cemetery conducted by Justin Bean. Everyone can be part of the services by watching live on Monday at 11 AM at Arnold Funeral Homes Facebook.

Arnold 330-877-9364

www.arnoldfuneralhome.com

Published in The Repository on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mount Peace Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Arnold Funeral Home
504 W. Maple St.
Hartville, OH 44632
(330) 877-9364
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 29, 2020
Ruth was always so pleasant and nice when I talked to her at Giant Eagle. She always talked about how much she loved Sheila, Aaron and her family. I will miss her smiling face at the store.
Diane
Friend
