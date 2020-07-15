1/1
S. Marilyn Addis
1931 - 2020
S. Marilyn Addis

Age 89, of Mechanicstown, Ohio passed away Monday July 13, 2020 in the Inn at University Village. She was born April 26, 1931 in Ottawa, Ontario to the late Richard and Ione (Ostler) Dawson. Marilyn was formerly employed by Dunn and Bradstreet. She was the past president of the Carrollton Garden Club of which she was a member for many years.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Oscar A. Addis Sr. in 1998; one sister, Shirley Bruce; one brother, Roger Dawson. Marilyn is survived by two daughters, Catherine (John) Cindia and Barbara Looman; three sons, Oscar A. (Darlean) Addis Jr., Richard (Karen) Addis and Mark (Julie) Addis; 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Private services will be Friday in the Sanders Funeral Home in East Canton with burial in August Cemetery. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Repository on Jul. 15, 2020.
