Samuel W. Postlethwait
74, of Perry Township, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Gay (Kauffman) Postlethwait. Sammy was a loving and wonderful father to his two daughters, Angela Staskey and Cari Ann (Christopher) Irvin; and his son, Brian Postlethwait. The light of his world were his seven grandchildren: Kyle (Laura), Kody and Kolton Staskey, Brianna, Jenna and Hailey Irvin, Kaden Postlethwait; and great grandson, Jerrid Irvin. He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Ida; his brother, Ronnie; and his sister, Etta Lou (Cookie) Wilds. Sam was a proud Vietnam War Veteran; and a 35 year member of the American Legion Post 221 in Massillon where he served in many positions including commander. He was a founding member and Director of the American Legion Riders at Post 221 and Ohio State Director. Sam was also a 32 year member of 40/8 Voiture Locale 10 and served as Chef de Gare. He loved his fellow vets and his country!
Sammy will be forever remembered as a "bad ass" with a heart of gold! He loved being Santa Claus at St. John's Samaritans Table in Canton and at the American Legion Post 221 for over twenty years and many other local charities. He loved his Cleveland Browns and Ohio State Buckeyes. Sam made many friends riding on his big white Harley trike with the wife he adored. He suffered many trials in his life but through it all he was a happy man. He was a good husband, father, friend and most of all a good and honorable man!
Due to the pandemic, there will be no services at this time. In Lieu of flowers, we request that you make a donation in his name to the American Legion Post 221 at 427 Lincolnway E., Massillon, Ohio 44646. Please go to: www.heitger.com
to leave words of condolences.
Heitger Funeral Home and Cremation Service -
Massillon Chapel, 330-833-3248