Terrie Kay Brotzki Wilson



Terrie Kay Brotzki Wilson, 64, passed away peacefully on April 4, 2019, surrounded by her family and close friends. She will be remembered for her kindness, positive energy, love for her family, and zest for life.



You could find Terrie biking on any of her favorite routes, jazzercising, running the Aultman one day surgery center, exploring the country, and spending time with her three boys: Benjamin Wilson (Tara), Justin Wilson (Angela), and Brandon Wilson (Bethany); and her grandchildren: Maddox, Makayla, Ella Bella, Sawyer, and Railyn. Terrie was born on September 21, 1954, the first born of Ruth and Bernard Brotzki (Sandusky, Ohio). She leaves behind her siblings: Cindy Brotzki, Joan Chapman (Jim), Anne Waddington (Dave), Tom Brotzki (Mary), and Peter Brotzki (Wanda). Her family would like to sincerely thank all of those who helped Terrie during her battle with cancer. She was supported 'till the end by her significant other, Richard Heakin; her cousin Sis, and her nursing school roommate and friend of 40+ years, Karen Westrick.



The family is having a private gravesite burial, but would like to welcome her friends and family to a celebration of life party on Friday April 26th., from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Nickajack Farms which is located at: 2955 Manchester Ave. N.W., North Lawrence, OH 44666. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank in honor of Terrie's giving spirit. Condolences can be shared with the family online at: www.heritagecremationsociety.com



Heritage Cremation Society,



330-875-5770 Published in The Repository on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary