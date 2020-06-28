Timothy Joseph Klemper
age 73, of Canton, left his earthly home at 7:27 p.m. Friday June 26, 2020 at Aultman Hospital, surrounded by the people who loved him and whom he loved the most. He was born November 27, 1946 in Canton, Ohio to Joseph and Wilma (Crowl) Klemper. A graduate of Timken High School, Tim was formerly employed by Union Metal as a welder. Tim was well respected in the music industry, as he played bass guitar and guitar in various bands for more than 50 years; worked as a general manager for Gulia Music and later went on to open his own music store, Klemper Music in Canton. After retiring from the music business, he became a manager at Park Honda. Tim was a former member of Perry Rotary, Canton Chamber of Commerce, in addition to various other civic organizations. An extensive world traveler, Tim never met a person he didn't like, and was loved by all.
He will be forever loved and missed by his family, including his wife, Susan (Bowman) whom he married August 30, 2011; daughters, Gretchen (Frank) Falcone, of Louisville, and Heidi Harris of Jackson Twp.; grandchildren, Fallon, Ciara, Gianna, and Frankie Falcone, and Dylan Newell; step-daughters, Jeri and Bobbi Brasseur, both of Alliance; step-grandchildren, Charles, James, Kristan, Miranda, Ashley, Josh, Dylan, Hayden and Bailey; and ten step-great grandchildren. Tim was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Joan, and brother, Tom.
A Celebration of Tim's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Cripple Creek Ferals and Friends, P.O. Box 172, Uniontown, OH 44685. Donations can be made through PayPal @ CRIPLCRKFERALS@AOL.COM
Arrangements are with Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home, 75 S. Union Ave., Alliance, OH 44601. Friends may register online at www.ctcfuneral.com.
age 73, of Canton, left his earthly home at 7:27 p.m. Friday June 26, 2020 at Aultman Hospital, surrounded by the people who loved him and whom he loved the most. He was born November 27, 1946 in Canton, Ohio to Joseph and Wilma (Crowl) Klemper. A graduate of Timken High School, Tim was formerly employed by Union Metal as a welder. Tim was well respected in the music industry, as he played bass guitar and guitar in various bands for more than 50 years; worked as a general manager for Gulia Music and later went on to open his own music store, Klemper Music in Canton. After retiring from the music business, he became a manager at Park Honda. Tim was a former member of Perry Rotary, Canton Chamber of Commerce, in addition to various other civic organizations. An extensive world traveler, Tim never met a person he didn't like, and was loved by all.
He will be forever loved and missed by his family, including his wife, Susan (Bowman) whom he married August 30, 2011; daughters, Gretchen (Frank) Falcone, of Louisville, and Heidi Harris of Jackson Twp.; grandchildren, Fallon, Ciara, Gianna, and Frankie Falcone, and Dylan Newell; step-daughters, Jeri and Bobbi Brasseur, both of Alliance; step-grandchildren, Charles, James, Kristan, Miranda, Ashley, Josh, Dylan, Hayden and Bailey; and ten step-great grandchildren. Tim was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Joan, and brother, Tom.
A Celebration of Tim's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Cripple Creek Ferals and Friends, P.O. Box 172, Uniontown, OH 44685. Donations can be made through PayPal @ CRIPLCRKFERALS@AOL.COM
Arrangements are with Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home, 75 S. Union Ave., Alliance, OH 44601. Friends may register online at www.ctcfuneral.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 28, 2020.