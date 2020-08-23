Virginia L. DeHoff
Age 89, of East Canton, passed away Friday August 21, 2020 in St. Joseph Care Center. She was born October 23, 1930 in North Georgetown, Ohio to the late Russell Boone and Bessie (Hahn) Gray. Virginia retired from Ohio Bell after 30 years of service.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Harley W. DeHoff Jr. in 2009; two brothers, Bruce and Harold Gray; two sisters, Alice Sluss and Barbara Pleis. Virginia is survived by three children, Lou Ann (Paul) Toalston, Edward (Anita) DeHoff and Diane Belka; three grandchildren, Eric (Ari Flora) Toalston, Jennifer (Todd) Dunlap and Stacey (Brent Smith) DeHoff-Smith; four great-grandchildren, Vaughan Toalston, Reese and Harper Dunlap and Rory Smith; one sister, Carol (Aurel) Damien; one brother, Robert Gray.
A private family service will be conducted in the Sanders Funeral Home in East Canton. Entombment in Highland Memorial Park. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
