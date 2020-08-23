1/
Virginia L. DeHoff
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia L. DeHoff

Age 89, of East Canton, passed away Friday August 21, 2020 in St. Joseph Care Center. She was born October 23, 1930 in North Georgetown, Ohio to the late Russell Boone and Bessie (Hahn) Gray. Virginia retired from Ohio Bell after 30 years of service.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Harley W. DeHoff Jr. in 2009; two brothers, Bruce and Harold Gray; two sisters, Alice Sluss and Barbara Pleis. Virginia is survived by three children, Lou Ann (Paul) Toalston, Edward (Anita) DeHoff and Diane Belka; three grandchildren, Eric (Ari Flora) Toalston, Jennifer (Todd) Dunlap and Stacey (Brent Smith) DeHoff-Smith; four great-grandchildren, Vaughan Toalston, Reese and Harper Dunlap and Rory Smith; one sister, Carol (Aurel) Damien; one brother, Robert Gray.

A private family service will be conducted in the Sanders Funeral Home in East Canton. Entombment in Highland Memorial Park. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.

Sanders

330-488-0222

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sanders Funeral Home
218 Nassau ST. E.
East Canton, OH 44730
330-488-0222
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sanders Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved