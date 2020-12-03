William (Bill) D. McCulloughPassed away December 1, 2020 following an extended illness. Born May 18, 1940 to William M. McCullough and Alice Marie (Smith) McCullough, Bill graduated from Dalton High School where he was a 4-year letterman in football, basketball and track. After high school he served in the Ohio National Guard and attended Tri-State University in Angola, Ind. where he received his Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering. He was the former Wayne County Engineer and a professor at the University of Akron, Wayne County Branch, but for the majority of his career he owned his own engineering and surveying company. Bill was a member of the Orrville Masonic Lodge #430 and was a past Grand Master. He was a member of Faith Community Church for 61 years where he served on the Board of Trustees, taught various Sunday School classes and was the former youth group leader with his wife, Bonnie. Bill's love of Christ led him to spread the word of God throughout the world by performing mission work in over 11 countries.Bill is survived by his wife, Bonnie (Nussbaum) McCullough of 62 years; daughter, Mara (Brian) Kraft; grandchildren, Nicolette (fiancée Jacob), Chandler and Caroline Kraft; great-grandchildren, Landon and Griffin; siblings, Nancy (Bart) Benjamin, Larry McCullough, Karen (Ron) Triplett, Linda (Jeff) Lorson; sister-in-law, Barb McCullough and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Ron McCullough.Calling hours will be held at Faith Community Church, 4301 Cleveland Ave. NW, Canton, OH 44709, on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with the funeral to immediately follow at 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers please donate to Faith Community Church, the monies to be used at their discretion.Arnold 330-456-7291