1/
William D. (Bill) McCullough
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William (Bill) D. McCullough

Passed away December 1, 2020 following an extended illness. Born May 18, 1940 to William M. McCullough and Alice Marie (Smith) McCullough, Bill graduated from Dalton High School where he was a 4-year letterman in football, basketball and track. After high school he served in the Ohio National Guard and attended Tri-State University in Angola, Ind. where he received his Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering. He was the former Wayne County Engineer and a professor at the University of Akron, Wayne County Branch, but for the majority of his career he owned his own engineering and surveying company. Bill was a member of the Orrville Masonic Lodge #430 and was a past Grand Master. He was a member of Faith Community Church for 61 years where he served on the Board of Trustees, taught various Sunday School classes and was the former youth group leader with his wife, Bonnie. Bill's love of Christ led him to spread the word of God throughout the world by performing mission work in over 11 countries.

Bill is survived by his wife, Bonnie (Nussbaum) McCullough of 62 years; daughter, Mara (Brian) Kraft; grandchildren, Nicolette (fiancée Jacob), Chandler and Caroline Kraft; great-grandchildren, Landon and Griffin; siblings, Nancy (Bart) Benjamin, Larry McCullough, Karen (Ron) Triplett, Linda (Jeff) Lorson; sister-in-law, Barb McCullough and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Ron McCullough.

Calling hours will be held at Faith Community Church, 4301 Cleveland Ave. NW, Canton, OH 44709, on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with the funeral to immediately follow at 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers please donate to Faith Community Church, the monies to be used at their discretion.

www.arnoldfuneralhome.com

Arnold 330-456-7291

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Arnold Funeral Home
1517 North Market Ave.
Canton, OH 44714
(330) 456-7291
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Arnold Funeral Home Canton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved