Harlen J. Helker was born Jan. 2, 1931, in Poteau, Okla., and was raised in Hartford, Ariz.
He married Grace Ellen Monday on Sept. 8, 1952, and they were married for 62 years until her death on June 5, 2015.
A Conifer resident since 1962, Harlen was a pilot for Western Airlines and then retired with Delta Airlines when the two airlines merged. He was an active member of Pleasant Park Grange No. 156, Conifer Historical Society, Conifer Area Chamber of Commerce, Salvation Army – Conifer Extension and The Quiet Birdmen.
He is survived by two daughters, Lois Helker and Carol Lyons; son Scott Helker; two granddaughters, Desiree Miranda and Eleanor Helker; and five great-grandchildren, D'Angelo Malcolm, Jasmine Malcolm, Melinda Driscoll, Freya Miranda and Michael Miranda.
He was preceded in death by his father, James D. Helker; mother Lois C. (Terry) Helker; brothers J.D. Helker, Charles Helker and James Helker; and sisters Betty Jo (Helker) Steele and Mary Helker.
A memorial service for Harlen is planned on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Conifer Commun-ity Church, 9998 Havekost Road, with a reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Harlen J. Helker's name to Conifer Historical Society, Pleasant Park Grange No. 156 or The Salvation Army – Conifer Extension.
Published in Canyon Courier on Dec. 25, 2019