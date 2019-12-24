Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harlen Jim Helker. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



He married Grace Ellen Monday on Sept. 8, 1952, and they were married for 62 years until her death on June 5, 2015.

A Conifer resident since 1962, Harlen was a pilot for Western Airlines and then retired with Delta Airlines when the two airlines merged. He was an active member of Pleasant Park Grange No. 156, Conifer Historical Society, Conifer Area Chamber of Commerce, Salvation Army – Conifer Extension and The Quiet Birdmen.

He is survived by two daughters, Lois Helker and Carol Lyons; son Scott Helker; two granddaughters, Desiree Miranda and Eleanor Helker; and five great-grandchildren, D'Angelo Malcolm, Jasmine Malcolm, Melinda Driscoll, Freya Miranda and Michael Miranda.

He was preceded in death by his father, James D. Helker; mother Lois C. (Terry) Helker; brothers J.D. Helker, Charles Helker and James Helker; and sisters Betty Jo (Helker) Steele and Mary Helker.

A memorial service for Harlen is planned on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Conifer Commun-ity Church, 9998 Havekost Road, with a reception to follow.

