It is with deep sadness that the family of Alice Louise Carpenter announces her peaceful passing on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at the age of 74 in Westminster, MD. Alice was born on July 3, 1946 in New York, NY to the late Therese and John C. Stokes Alice is survived by her husband of 52 years, James R. Carpenter, Jr.; children; David Carpenter (Stephanie Carpenter), Scott Carpenter (Julie Carpenter), and Elizabeth Carpenter-Song (Arnold Song); and grandchildren; Jack, Lauren, Bobby, Madeline, Jesse and Kate. Alice dedicated herself to raising her children and returned to her education later in life, earning a Bachelor's Degree from Towson University and Master's Degree in Library Science from McDaniel College. She worked for more than two decades as the librarian at Mount de Sales Academy in Catonsville, MD. She was a valued mentor to many girls and advised many clubs, including the knitting and cooking clubs. Alice always had a smile on her face and truly went out of her way to help anyone. One of her defining qualities was her effortless sacrifice in always putting others ahead of herself. Her warmth and generosity were unequaled and countless lives were touched by her passions. The family will receive visitors on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 7 to 9 pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster. A private memorial service will be held for the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Alice's name to Carroll Hospice Dove House, 292 Stoner Road, Westminster, MD 21157. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com
