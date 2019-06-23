Beverly Davidson Hague, 70, of Hampstead, formerly of Upperco, MD, died on Tuesday June 11, 2019 at the Dove House, Westminster. Born August 29, 1948 in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Ira Watson and Mary Lillian (Penn) Davidson. She was a graduate of North Carroll High School in 1966, obtained her Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from the University of Baltimore in 1986 and in 1987 passed the CPA exam. Early in her career, she worked in administrative positions and was one of Governor Harry Hughes' secretaries. After obtaining her accounting degree, she worked as an accountant at KPMG Peat Marwick, SCM Chemicals and retired from the Baltimore Gas and Electric Company. Surviving are sister Patricia Mae and husband the late David Paul Lemly, brother and wife Bruce Ira and Judy Davidson. Beverly was previously married to William Chandler Hague. Also surviving are nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her sister, Mary Ruth Davidson. A memorial service will be held on Sunday July 14, 2019 at 4:00 pm at Wesley United Methodist Church, 3239 Carrollton Road, Hampstead, MD with Rev. Amy Sarah Lewis-Rill officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Wesley United Methodist Church Cemetery. Everyone is welcome to a buffet at Wesley United Methodist Church following the memorial service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wesley United Methodist Church or the . Arrangements by ELINE FUNERAL HOME, Hampstead.

