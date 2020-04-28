Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Charles Gale Atwater, 68, of Westminster Maryland, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020. He was born January 12, 1952 in Baltimore, Maryland to William Paret Atwater and Mildred Peabody Atwater, both preceded him in death. Charles is survived by three sisters and two brothers; Bimi Atwater Watson and husband Jed, Bets Atwater Rose and husband Rick, and Jo-an Jacobus, brothers, Bill Atwater and wife Linda, and Robert Jacobus and partner Sue Schleidt, along with several cousins, nieces, nephews, and many friends. Charles was a certified AutoCAD draftsman and milling machine operator. He was an avid reader and loved animals, especially his cat, Grey Kitty who lived with him for many years. However, his real passion was music, particularly live performances. Charles was proud to have helped several top named bands but spent most of his time with a small local band. In his youth he studied classical art with the artist Erminia Locatelli Rogers. Charles was a kind, loving brother and friend who could at the same time push the buttons of all who loved him anyway. He was a dear soul who will be missed beyond measure. Because of the current restrictions with the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date.

