Charlotte "Bonnie " Fitzgerald, 83, of Fairfield, Pennsylvania, passed from this life on Monday, August 17, 2020 at her home. She was the wife of the late Joseph Fitzgerald. Born on August 3, 1937, in Cascade, MD, she was the daughter of Floyd H. Bowman and Margaret Gertie (Davis) Bowman. Bonnie was a graduate of Smithsburg High School. She and her husband owned The Havilah Inn in Taneytown for many years, and she worked as a Hostess. She was also a full-time mother to her five children and a devoted wife to her ornery husband. Bonnie enjoyed her family, shopping, her friends, eating and people in general. She was a born hostess and enjoyed meeting and speaking with everyone, and was especially crazy about ice cream. She was a parishioner of St. Joseph's Church in Emmitsburg. She is survived by her Children: David B. Fitzgerald, Shawn M. Mort and husband Philip, Darren B. Fitzgerald and wife Melinda, Shane A. Fitzgerald and wife Rebecca; Grandchildren: Ryan Fitzgerald, Jameson Fitzgerald, Chelsea Fitzgerald, Philip Mort and wife Jamye, Jennifer Mort, Jessica Mort, Joanna Mort, Travis Britt Fitzgerald and wife Jessica, Benjamin Michael Fitzgerald and wife Nicole, Shannon Keeney and Brandon Ott; Great-Grandchildren: Levy, Walker, Shawn, Jordan, Jaylynn, Jema, Annabelle, Aydan, Rowan, Scott, Kendall, Alexis and Morgan. She is also survived by her brothers: Floyd Bowman, Dale Bowman and wife Judy and Gene Bowman. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Barry Joseph Fitzgerald and a granddaughter, Kaitlin Fitzgerald. The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 23 from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Stauffer Funeral Home, 104 E. Main Street, Thurmont. A funeral service will be held on Monday, August 24 at 11:00 am in the chapel of the funeral home, Father Martin McGeough will officiate. Interment will be at St. Anthony's Cemetery in Emmitsburg. Memorial donations may be made to If desired, memorial contributions may be made in her name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com
.