Clara Helen Dell, 91, of Finksburg, died Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Long View Healthcare Center. Born June 23, 1928 in Patapsco, she was the daughter of the late Edith (Knight) Green and Noah G. Green. She was the wife of the late Woodrow Wilson Dell. She was a homemaker and member of Patapsco United Methodist Church. She enjoyed cooking, playing cards and spending time with family. She is survived by a sister Connie Bowers and husband Claude "Sonny" Bowers, grandchildren Craig A. Dell and companion Crystal Lang, Kris Bates, Dori Kovens and husband Brian, daughter-in-law Brenda Dell, great-grandchildren Landen, Griffin, Kiarah, Camden and Kora. She was predeceased by a son Randy W. Dell, sisters Glenya Ford and Regina Hale and brothers Douglas and Filmore Green. The family will receive friends on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 12 to 1:30 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St., Westminster. Funeral services will begin at 1:30 p.m. with Pastor Barbara Allen officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157 or Patapsco United Methodist Church, 2930 Patapsco Rd, Finksburg, MD 21048.

