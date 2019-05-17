Craig Richard Lyons, age 65, of Westminster, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at home surrounded by his family. Born June 13, 1953, in Newark, NJ he was the son of Richard Clifton Lyons of Berkley Heights, NJ and the late Joan Marie Conboy Lyons. He was the husband of Sally G. Meahl-Lyons of Westminster. Craig had worked in sales for many years. He was a graduate of Rider University and a longtime member of St. John Catholic Church, Westminster where he had served as a eucharistic minister. Craig was an avid Baltimore Orioles and Ravens fan. He had volunteered with scouting, enjoyed chicken wings, hot peppers and was known as "King of the Grill". He most importantly enjoyed spending time with his family. Surviving in addition to his wife and father are son, Rev. Richard Lyons of Chambersburg, PA; daughter Jennifer Marie Lyons of Westminster; brother and sister-in-law Glenn and Laura Lyons of Port Richie, FL; sister and brother-in-law Sue and Mike Sullivan of Lambertville, NJ and nephew Matthew Sullivan of Lambertville, NJ. The family will receive friends on Sunday, May 19, 2019, from 2 to 5pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville, MD. A funeral liturgy will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019, at 10am at St. John Catholic Church, 43, Monroe Street, Westminster, MD 21157 with his son Rev. Richard Lyons as celebrant. Interment will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be made to the , 1392 Progress Way, Ste 908, Eldersburg, MD 21784. Published in Carroll County Times on May 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary