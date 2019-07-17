|
Daniel Wilson Brown, Sr., 91, of Timonium, MD, passed away peacefully on July 13, 2019 at Stella Maris Hospice, surrounded by his family. Born February 10, 1928 in Baltimore City to the late Herbert T. Brown, Sr., and Florence Witmyer Brown. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Maryland, College Park, in 1950. Twelve years later, after going to school at night, he received a Bachelor of Chemical Engineering degree from Johns Hopkins University. Dan served in the Korean Conflict as an Army field laboratory technician, stationed behind an M.A.S.H unit close to the demilitarized zone. There he specialized in diagnosing and treating mycotic diseases among U.S. military personnel and Korean villagers. Upon returning home from the war, Dan launched his career as Plant Supervisor with Flavorex Company, Inc., Fells Point, and eventually became Vice President of Plant Operations. He ended his 40-year career in the food and beverage industry as Vice President of Sales with Naarden International, Inc., a Dutch firm that acquired Flavorex. Retiring to Williamsburg, VA, Dan was an active member of Fords Colony Country Club, where he enjoyed many rounds of golf with friends and family. An avid historian, he served as a volunteer docent at Jamestown Island Archeological Dig and conducted independent research into the construction methods used by the colonists to build their first fort in 1607. In addition to June Byrd Brown, Dan's wife of nearly 64 years, he is survived by his son Daniel Wilson Brown, Jr., of Washington, D.C.; his two daughters, Mary Byrd Brown of Severna Park, and Martha Wist of Hampstead, Md.; two granddaughters, Sofia and Stella Brown; a niece and a nephew. He is preceded in death by his one sibling, Herbert T. Brown, Jr. Family will receive friends at the Eline Funeral Home, 11824 Reisterstown Road, Reisterstown, MD, on Friday, August 23, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Service will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. A private internment will take place on August 22 at Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Stella Maris Hospice via https://www.stellamaris.org/giving-to-stella-maris/ or by mail to 2300 Dulaney Valley Road, Timonium, MD 21093. For additional information visit www.ElineFuneralHome.com
Published in Carroll County Times on July 17, 2019
