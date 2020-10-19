David Aubrey Ledford, age 83, of Smithsburg and formerly of Mt. Airy, passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020 at his home. Born June 2, 1937 in Frederick County, he was the son of the late Oscar and Aletha May Walker Ledford. He was the husband of Phyllis C. Ledford, his wife of 47 years, who predeceased him in 2009. Mr. Ledford served honorably in the Army, 25th Division. He was formerly employed as a carpenter. He enjoyed fishing, pitching horseshoes, working with his hands in wood and spending time with his family. Surviving are his daughter, Jeanne M. Ledford of Smithsburg; sons, Donald Greg Ledford and partner Hope Bass of Mt. Airy and James Eric Ledford and wife, Stephanie of Frederick; six grandchildren, Dustan Ledford and wife Heather, Angela Simmons and husband Chris, Caroline Carlson and partner Jason Moore, Curtis Ledford and partner Lindsay Cromwell, Calvin Ledford and Cameron Ledford; six great grandchildren, Destiny Nash, Kaylee and Lochlin Simmons, Bryce Ledford, Camden Moore ,and Layla Ledford; sisters, Grace Durham and Margaret Shepley; and brother, Mark Ledford. He was predeceased by his son, David Bruce Ledford in 1999; 6 sisters and 7 brothers. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm on Wednesday, October 21, at Hartzler Funeral Home, 11802 Liberty Road, Libertytown, MD. A funeral service will be held at 11am Thursday, October 22, at Locust Grove Church of Brethren. Pastor Greg Quintrell will officiate. Interment will be in Locust Grove Cemetery. Wearing masks, social distancing and limiting the number of people in the funeral home at any one time will be in effect. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com
.