I met David "Dad" when Bruce aka hardhead" brought me home to black ankle.He and Mom treated me like there own.There were many games of shoes and lazy days of fishing where we learned more about one another.He taught me one simple thing in life don't hurry it there is always tomorrow. The whole family treated me my wife and our children as there own .Give Mom and hardhead hugs and kisses from us all and we shall see each other again and we will pick up where we left off.

Dwight Topper

Son