Pastor Donna Lee Nutting, 78, of Finksburg, died on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at the Dove House. Born on April 11, 1942 in Baltimore, she was raised by the late Raymond and Frances Peregoy. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Homer L. Nutting. Before retiring she was a cashier at A&P, SuperFresh, and Shoppers. She also worked as a switchboard Operator at Clinical Associates. She was a member of Reisterstown Church of the Brethren and active in multiple Credo Ministries. In addition to her husband she is survived by two children, Roxanne Jackson and husband Wayne of Taneytown, and Raymond Nutting and wife Cara of Hanover, PA; three siblings Ruth Ann Reagan of Littlestown, PA., Ray Peregoy of Finksburg and Emory Peregoy of Littlestown, PA; six grandchildren Tyler Jackson, Kayla Jackson, Brandon Nutting, Colby Jackson, Wesley Nutting, and Natalie Nutting. The family will receive friends at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 East Main Street, Westminster, on Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m., and on Monday, September 28, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastors Frank and Kathy Neubauer officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Finksburg. Memorial contributions can be made in her name to Christine Scarpa, the Lay Director for N.J. Women's Credo Ministry, 606 Atlantic Avenue, Collingswood, NJ. 08108.



