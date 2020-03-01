Douglas Robert "Deluxe" Murren, 64, of Littlestown died Friday, February 28, at Hershey Medical Center. He was the husband of Dr. Jacqueline Elder Murren of Littlestown for 32 years. Born May 31, 1955 in Hanover, he was the son of the late Robert F. and Barbara A. (Cochran) Murren. Doug was a 1973 graduate of Littlestown High School and Lyons Institute of Philadelphia. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1973 to 1977. Doug worked for the Carroll County Government for 30 years, the last 12 serving as the Technical Support Coordinator for Building and Grounds. Surviving in addition to his wife are his 2 brothers, Stephen J. Murren and Connie, Andrew P. Murren and fiance Sherrie Hill, sisters Alexis A. Murren and Melissa C. Reynolds and John, all of Littlestown, and also aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Littlestown. Doug was a life member of Alpha Fire Company of Littlestown where he served as an officer and was Outstanding Young Firefighter in 1984-85. He also was a member of the American Legion and F.O.E. of Littlestown, McSherrystown Fish and Game and the Ole Bull Hunting Camp. He loved fishing, hunting, playing poker, fireworks, football, especially the Thunderbolts, Penn State and the Las Vegas Raiders. Doug coached football in the Littlestown elementary, freshmen and varsity programs. He was also named to the Strathmore WHO's WHO in 2007-2008 for demonstrating leadership and achievement in his profession. He was an organ donor through the Gift of Life. There will be no viewing; however, family will receive friends Thursday, March 5, from 5-8 P.M. at Little's Funeral Home, Littlestown. Memorial Service is Friday, March 6, at 11 A.m. at the funeral home with Deacon Tom Aumen officiating. Contributions have been asked to go to Adams County Community Foundation for Douglas R. Murren Memorial Endowment, 25 S. 4th St., Gettysburg, PA 17325 or Alpha Fire Co. Mortgage Fund, 40 E. King St., Littlestown, PA 17340.
Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 1, 2020