Edith Glen Mae Quesenberry, age 87, passed at her daughter's home surrounding by family on Friday, July 24, 2020. Born January 25, 1933 she was the daughter of the late Minnie Belle Delawder (nee May) and Cass Bianca Delawder. She was an 11th generation descendant of the Mayflower through her maternal grandmother. She was the youngest of seven children. She was raised in Lost River, Hardy County, West Virginia, by her maternal grandmother Lydia Ann May (nee Dove) and step grandfather Amos Walker. As an adolescent she moved to Ellicott City Maryland until her first marriage to Albert Newman. In her 20's she worked at the Forest Diner in Ellicott City. Edith retired from the State of Maryland after working many years as a dietary aid for Henryton State Hospital, MD Board of Education, and Springfield Hospital Center. After retirement she moved from Marriottsville Maryland and lived "on the mountain" in Great Cacapon, West Virginia, with her husband of 46 years, until her recent illness. She was predeceased by her son Albert Frank Newman, first and second husbands Albert Newman and Vince Cavanaugh, sister Cleta Winstead (nee Delawder) and brothers Doston, Laymon, Ira, and Joseph. Surviving, in addition to her husband Lowell Quesenberry, is her brother William "Bill" Delawder, children: Ivy Smink (nee Newman), Carol Newman, David Newman, Tammy Winn (nee Quesenberry); grandchildren: Frank, Danny, Ann Marie, Dianna, Brian, Ashley, Kristie, Christopher; great grandchildren Maddy, Kinsley and Ava Maire. The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St., Westminster, with a Christian service at 12 p.m. Interment at Crest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Sermon on the Mount, 2150 Mount View Road, Marriottsville, MD 21104. Brief wake to follow interment at Carol Newman's. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Carroll Hospice Dove House, 292 Stoner Avenue Westminster, Maryland, 21157.



