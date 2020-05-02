Elizabeth "Beth" Hall
1954 - 2020
Elizabeth "Beth" White Hall, 66, of East Berlin, PA, formerly of Carroll County, MD, died Thursday, April 30, 2020 at home. Born March 27, 1954 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Helen Mae (Hann) White and James J. White. Survived by her beloved husband of 44 years, Kenneth E. Hall. She worked as a Media Specialist at Spring Garden Elementary and Mt. Airy Elementary for Carroll County Public Schools for a total of 37 years. She was a 1972 graduate of Westminster High School and obtained her B.A. from Shippensburg University and her Masters Degree from Western Maryland College. She was a member of the Philanthropic Educational Organization and was a volunteer and officer of the Cocker Spaniel Adoption Center. Besides her husband she is survived by a daughter Kathryn Elizabeth Hall of East Berlin, PA. Graveside services will be private at Westminster Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Cocker Spaniel Adoption Center, P.O. Box 1704, Westminster, MD 21158. Arrangements by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster.

Published in Carroll County Times on May 2, 2020.
