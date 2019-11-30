Carroll County Times

Geraldine "Gerry" Ruby (1931 - 2019)
Obituary
Geraldine "Gerry" May Ruby, 88 of Hampstead, MD passed peacefully on Wednesday Nov. 27, 2019 at the Carroll Hospice Dove House in Westminster, MD. Born Feb. 22, 1931 in Hampstead, she was the daughter of the late John and Minnie Kelbaugh Seipp, She was the wife of the late Arthur Leroy Ruby who passed in 2016. Years ago, Geraldine worked for the Hampstead Clothing Company as a seamstress. She was a member of the Hampstead American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. She is survived by her son: Steven Ruby and wife Ellen of Manchester, MD, granddaughters: Angela Auchey and husband Ryan and Jessica Ruby and great grandson: Laim Auchey. She is also survived by siblings: Jack Seipp, Eva Thompson and Loretta Seipp. The family will receive friends at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 3296 Charmil Drive, Manchester, MD on Tuesday, December 3 from 9:30am until the time of service at 11am. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name, may be made to Carroll Hospital Center, 200 Memorial Ave., Westminster, MD 21157. Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 30, 2019
