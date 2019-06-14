Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for H. Michael Wagner. View Sign Service Information Stauffer Funeral Home 8 East Ridgeville Boulevard Mount Airy , MD 21771 (301)-829-9410 Send Flowers Obituary

H. Michael Wagner Mr. H. Michael Wagner, 75, of Mount Airy, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Carroll Hospital Center, Westminster. He was the husband of Mary Rebecca Wagner, who died in 2015. Born on May 15, 1944, in Frederick, he was the son of the late Hanford I. and June E. Gartrell Wagner. He served in the U. S. Army from 1961-64. Mike was a long time employee and operations manager at GB Mall LP in Greenbelt. He enjoyed golf, hunting and rooting for "his" Yankees and Cowboys, as well as taking care of his family. Surviving are a son, Bronson C. Wagner and wife Kelly of Westminster, and a daughter, Kellie M. Wagner of Mt.Airy; four grandchildren: Amberleigh B. Phebus, Brianna K. Wagner, Kasey S. Wagner and Cain E. Storms; two brothers: Dennis Wagner and wife Helene of Mt. Airy and Bruce Wagner of Baltimore; a sister, Marty Wagner of Libertytown. The family will receive friends from 3-5 and 7-9 PM on Monday, June 17, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 8 E. Ridgeville Blvd, Mt. Airy where services will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, June 18. Interment will take place in Prospect United Methodist Church Cemetery, Mt. Airy. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to , 1393 Progress Way, Suite 908, Eldersburg, MD 21784.

