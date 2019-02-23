Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Herbert Nicholson. View Sign

Herbert E. Nicholson, age 90, of Eldersburg, Maryland died Thursday, February 21, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Betty J. King Nicholson.Born October 30, 1928 on the family farm in Rockville, he was a son of the late Clifford and Barbara Riggs Nicholson.Herbert grew up and worked on the family farm. He went to work for the U.S. Postal Service at a very young age, and retired 40 years later as a Postal Supervisor. He also worked part time at several hardware stores, and did small engine repairs. Herbert loved fishing and go crabbing.Family and friends knew him for his hardy laugh, his hugs, and his willingness to help others.Surviving him are two daughters: Peggy Cramer of Damascus, and Brenda Beall & husband Jimmy of Sykesville. Two grandsons Brian Roth of Damascus, and Mark Beall & Wife D. Kim, of Gaithersburg, a great grandson Connor Beall, and sister D. Virginia See, and numerous nieces and nephews.Herbert is preceded in death by his wife Betty, a brother and two sisters.Friends may call 6-8 p.m. Monday, February 25 at Molesworth-Williams Funeral Home, 26401 Ridge Road, Damascus, Maryland. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 26 at Montgomery United Methodist Church, 28325 Kemptown Road, Damascus, Maryland 20872. Reverend John W. Rudisill, Jr. and Reverend Edie Holton will officiate. Interment will follow in Damascus Methodist Cemetery.In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorial contributions in Herbert's name to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, Maryland 21157Online condolences may be shared with his family at

Herbert E. Nicholson, age 90, of Eldersburg, Maryland died Thursday, February 21, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Betty J. King Nicholson.Born October 30, 1928 on the family farm in Rockville, he was a son of the late Clifford and Barbara Riggs Nicholson.Herbert grew up and worked on the family farm. He went to work for the U.S. Postal Service at a very young age, and retired 40 years later as a Postal Supervisor. He also worked part time at several hardware stores, and did small engine repairs. Herbert loved fishing and go crabbing.Family and friends knew him for his hardy laugh, his hugs, and his willingness to help others.Surviving him are two daughters: Peggy Cramer of Damascus, and Brenda Beall & husband Jimmy of Sykesville. Two grandsons Brian Roth of Damascus, and Mark Beall & Wife D. Kim, of Gaithersburg, a great grandson Connor Beall, and sister D. Virginia See, and numerous nieces and nephews.Herbert is preceded in death by his wife Betty, a brother and two sisters.Friends may call 6-8 p.m. Monday, February 25 at Molesworth-Williams Funeral Home, 26401 Ridge Road, Damascus, Maryland. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 26 at Montgomery United Methodist Church, 28325 Kemptown Road, Damascus, Maryland 20872. Reverend John W. Rudisill, Jr. and Reverend Edie Holton will officiate. Interment will follow in Damascus Methodist Cemetery.In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorial contributions in Herbert's name to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, Maryland 21157Online condolences may be shared with his family at www.molesworthwilliams.com Funeral Home Molesworth-Williams P.A. Funeral Home

26401 Ridge Road

Damascus , MD 20872

(301) 253-2138 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close