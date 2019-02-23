Herbert E. Nicholson, age 90, of Eldersburg, Maryland died Thursday, February 21, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Betty J. King Nicholson.Born October 30, 1928 on the family farm in Rockville, he was a son of the late Clifford and Barbara Riggs Nicholson.Herbert grew up and worked on the family farm. He went to work for the U.S. Postal Service at a very young age, and retired 40 years later as a Postal Supervisor. He also worked part time at several hardware stores, and did small engine repairs. Herbert loved fishing and go crabbing.Family and friends knew him for his hardy laugh, his hugs, and his willingness to help others.Surviving him are two daughters: Peggy Cramer of Damascus, and Brenda Beall & husband Jimmy of Sykesville. Two grandsons Brian Roth of Damascus, and Mark Beall & Wife D. Kim, of Gaithersburg, a great grandson Connor Beall, and sister D. Virginia See, and numerous nieces and nephews.Herbert is preceded in death by his wife Betty, a brother and two sisters.Friends may call 6-8 p.m. Monday, February 25 at Molesworth-Williams Funeral Home, 26401 Ridge Road, Damascus, Maryland. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 26 at Montgomery United Methodist Church, 28325 Kemptown Road, Damascus, Maryland 20872. Reverend John W. Rudisill, Jr. and Reverend Edie Holton will officiate. Interment will follow in Damascus Methodist Cemetery.In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorial contributions in Herbert's name to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, Maryland 21157Online condolences may be shared with his family at www.molesworthwilliams.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 23, 2019