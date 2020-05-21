Herman Frederick Drechsler, 78, of Taneytown, died on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at York Hospital in York, PA. Born on May 25, 1941 in Finksburg, he was the son of the late George A. Drechsler and Myrtle Fair Drechsler. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Edna "Marlene" Smith Drechsler. Before retiring Herman was a lineman for Baltimore Gas & Electric Company. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports. He also coached girl's softball and was a former member of the Moose. In addition to his wife he is survived by four children Karen Loftice, Sharon Dimitri and husband Robert, Wanda Miller and husband Alan, all of Taneytown; and Kevin Drechsler and wife Lanette of Frederick; two grandchildren he raised, Bryan Drechsler of Taneytown and Nicole Gonzalez and husband Jeff of Taneytown; grandchildren Kelly.Alan,Bobby,Stephanie,Kayla and Kevin, 3 step- grandchildren Bianca, Jaime and Conway. Also survived by 21 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild on the way, a sister Betty Cummings of Westminster; two brothers James Drechsler and wife Beverly of Millers, and Gilbert Drechsler and wife Shirley of Westminster; eleven grandchildren and twenty-one great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by sons Clifford and Wayne Drechsler, and siblings Louise Groomes, George Drechsler, Jr., and Lindsay and Leslie Drechsler. The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 23, 2020 from 10 to 11:00 a.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 East Main Street, Westminster. Celebration of Life Services will begin at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home at https://www.fletcherfuneralhome.net/payments to help with expenses.
Published in Carroll County Times on May 21, 2020.