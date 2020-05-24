James Edwin Reid, 82, of Taneytown, MD, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 22, 2020 at his home, with family at his side. Born May 11, 1938 in Washington, D.C., he was the son of the late Edward and Mary (Saunders) Reid. He was the devoted husband of the late Patricia Lou (McCarley) Reid, to whom he was married for more than 54 years. She passed in 2014. Jim was a graduate of the University of Maryland, class of 1960, where he earned a Bachelor's degree in Accounting. He retired as Deputy Controller at the United States Department of Energy after working in accounting there for 24 years. He was previously employed by National Fence Manufacturing Company and Fairchild-Hiller Corporation. He was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity and was a former member of the American Institute of CPAs. Jim was a veteran of the United States Army Reserves, and also helped build the Distant Early Warning Line in Greenland. He enjoyed gardening, dancing, listening to music, making spreadsheets and "to do" lists, and going to his river house on the Potomac near Shepherdstown, WV. He was an avid fan of the Washington Redskins, the Washington Nationals, and Maryland football and basketball. Surviving are son, Steven Reid and wife Sharon, and daughter, Karen Reid, all of Littlestown, PA; grandsons, Steven Reid, Jr. and wife Eleisha of Winchester, VA, and Matthew Reid; granddaughter, Heather Reid; special niece, Kelley Forsythe and her children, Connor, Griffin, and Veronica; and several other extended family members. He is also survived by many close friends. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of Jim's life will be announced at a later time. Arrangements have been entrusted to MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Taneytown. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association of MD, 211 East Lombard St, #260, Baltimore, MD, 21202. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at WWW.MYERSDURBORAWFH.COM.
Published in Carroll County Times on May 24, 2020.